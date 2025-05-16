Sevilla vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on May 18, Carlo Ancelotti's final away game. The title was finally sealed in midweek, meaning Los Blancos have nothing to play for except pride, and sending Ancelotti out with good performances.
This weekend, the match between the two will be the 197th meeting, with Real winning 107 and drawing 32. They have not lost in their last 12 games against Los Nervionenses, and won the reverse match 4-2.
Here are five classic matches between Sevilla and Real Madrid, one of the most-played games in La Liga.
April 17, 2022: Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid produced one of their famous fightbacks to take all three points at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Sevilla took a 2-0 lead in the first half, Ivan Rakitic first with a delightful free-kick, then Erik Lamela, doubling the home team's lead four minutes later.
Five minutes into the second half, the Carlo Ancelotti team talk worked, with Rodrygo scoring from a Daniel Carvajal assist. The right-back grabbed his second assist in the 82nd minute, with Nacho Fernández equalizing. The comeback was completed in stoppage time, Karim Benzema (90+2') scoring, keeping them 15 points clear of Barcelona in the league.
December 9, 2017: Real Madrid 5-0 Sevilla
Los Blancos scored five first-half goals, all they needed to take all three points at the Santiago Bernabeu. It took just three minutes for the home team to open the scoring, with Nacho Fernandez. Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead (23') and made it three seven minutes later.
Another seven minutes later, it was 4-0, Toni Kroos found the net thanks to a Lucas Vázquez assist. The game may have been beyond doubt already, but Achraf Hakimi guaranteed the win, finishing well in the 42nd minute.
December 22, 2024: Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla
A six-goal game started with a goal of the season competition for Real Madrid. First, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring, smashing in a powerful shot from the edge of the area. Fede Valverde then went one better, hitting a sublime shot from the corner of the box into the top corner.
Rodrygo made it 3-0 in the 34th minute, but Sevilla pulled one back just a minute later thanks to Isaac Romero. Brahim Diaz restored the home team's three-goal lead early in the second half. Dodi Lukébakio pulled another back with five minutes remaining, but that was the last of the scoring action.
May 9, 2021: Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla
A late Real Madrid goal rescued a point in the penultimate game of the 2020-21 La Liga season. Fernando gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute. However, the rest of the drama came in the final 23 minutes of the game.
Marco Asensio (67') equalized for Los Blancos, but Ivan Rakitic restored Sevilla's lead in the 78th minute. Eden Hazard's deflected shot rescued a point for Real, taking the title race into the final game. However, they lost the title on the final day to rivals Atlético Madrid, with both teams winning their games.
May 7, 2011: Sevilla 2-6 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four times as Real Madrid hit six past Sevilla. The away team scored three times in the first half, first Sergio Ramos (21'), then the first of Ronaldo's goals (30'), followed by Kaka (41').
Álvaro Negredo pulled one back on the hour mark, before the Portuguese forward went to work. Ronaldo scored thrice in 14 minutes with his trusty right foot. Negredo grabbed a consolation late on for the home side. Ronaldo would score a hat-trick in the away fixture the following season in the same scoreline.
