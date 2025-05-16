Report Reveals How Much Dean Huijsen Will Make at Real Madrid as Deal Draws Closer
Real Madrid look to have a deal in place for Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is also the case for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. Los Blancos and the Premier League side look to have agreed on a deal for the young center-back to join this summer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is undergoing his medical in London before being announced. He is set to sign a five-year deal with Real, with the future head coach Xabi Alonso wanting him at the club.
BBC Sport have reported how much Huijsen is expected to be paid by Los Blancos. They wrote he will earn $10 million per year (€9 million), which can rise to $12.2 million (€11 million) with bonuses and add-ons. They also said Bournemouth would release him for the FIFA Club World Cup in June.
Despite interest from Premier League clubs, the Spanish international only wanted Real Madrid, which has made negotiations much easier. The Cherries are set to receive the $66 million transfer fee in three installments before the end of 2026.
Real Madrid also hopes they can strike a deal with Liverpool to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to join the squad before the first World Club Cup game on June 18. However, that will be more complicated with the 26-year-old signing on a free transfer, with his contract set to expire on June 30.
