Jude Bellingham Gives One Significant Reason Why He Wants to Win The Club World Cup with Real Madrid
Real Madrid still have a chance of winning silverware before the start of the 2025-26 season. The FIFA Club World Cup begins at the end of June, with Los Blancos looking to be the first team to win the competition alongside 31 other teams.
Midfielder Jude Bellingham spoke to FIFA (h/t Mundo Deportivo) about the competition and had several reasons why he and the club want to be crowned the best club in the world. However, there was one more significant than the others.
It's the chance to be the first to win it, and we don't take it lightly. It's a bit of history, and besides, there aren't many things you can do at this club that haven't already been done. It's nice to have another opportunity.- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham also spoke about heading to the US for the tournament, which he is excited about.
It's the opportunity to win a different kind of title, that's the reality, trying to be the first to win it. It's also the chance to play in the Americas, where I haven't played regularly, and to face opponents you don't normally play against. I think there are a lot of positives.- Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid were drawn in Group H alongside Al Hilal, Pachuca, and Salzburg, with their first game on June 18 against the former. The club hopes to have Xabi Alonso in charge for the tournament and two new signings, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Los Blancos will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy despite not having a great 2024-25 season. They will be one of two Spanish sides competing, with the other being rivals Atletico Madrid.
