Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid's La Liga match against Athletic Club on Wednesday will be "tough and demanding."
Despite anticipating a challenging game for his team, Los Blancos' head coach told the media during his pre-match press conference that Real Madrid would be at their best when they visited San Mames Stadium.
Real Madrid head to Bilbao following three successive La Liga victories, while Athletic Club is unbeaten in nine games across all competitions. Los Blancos can return to the top of La Liga if they win in Bilbao and Barcelona fail to beat Mallorca on Tuesday.
Here is the transcript of Ancelotti's key quotes, per the club, ahead of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the Athletic Club game on Wednesday.
Carlo Ancelotti: It'll be a tough and demanding game, as always. There will be a great atmosphere and we'll be up against a good opponent. We're on a good run at the moment and we'll be at our best in Bilbao. The objective is to win the game and in order to do that we have to be at our best. Athletic Club are an intense team, with individual qualities and they're doing very well. They're one of the best in Spain.
I'm very good, especially when the team plays well and contributes despite the problems. We're fighting. Everybody knows that you don't win anything in December, but you have to be in the fight and we're there despite the difficulties. When Vini Jr, Camavinga and Alaba come back, we'll fight even harder.
Q: He was then questioned about Real Madrid's current penalty taker.
Carlo Ancelotti: Bellingham and Mbappe will analyze it tomorrow and choose the one who is in the best shape to take it. It's not a matter of debate. The Getafe penalty can be analysed in two ways. Some view it as an act of insecurity, and we see it as an act of responsibility and selflessness. These are two important things for us.
Selflessness from a great talent like Mbappe is an act that we value very highly because it means that what could be the greatest talent there is in football is putting himself at the service of the team. I don't see it as a lack of courage but as an important act for his teammates. Everyone at the club appreciates it as an act of selflessness. That means he is on the right track. I really value that.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about Aurelien Tchouameni's return to the squad.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's doing very well. He's trained well and recovered nicely. We'll see tomorrow where I put him. We have to think that players are coming back gradually and that's enough. He's been useful defensively, both as a central defender and as a defensive pivot. He's very important for us. He provides us with height at set pieces because we lost height with him, Militao and Camavinga missing.
Q: The Italian boss was asked about Dani Ceballos.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's done well like Asencio. He came on the pitch and showed his quality with a good attitude. He's a different kind of player to other midfielders. He's less about energy and more about ball control. He has a lot of personality and is not worried about having the ball. He brings more quality to the game.
Q: Ancelotti answered a question about Raul Asencio adapting to life in the first-team.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's shown himself to be a reliable centre-back. He doesn't lack the knowledge of the position. His positioning is very good, he's confident and motivated. He has shown a lot in these four games and if I think about leaving him on the bench one day I have to really think about it. I've been surprised by his maturity and his calmness when it comes to handling game situations. He's very confident and you never see him worried. He's already passed the crucial test and he can be considered a player in this squad with all the merit because he deserves it.
Q: He was then asked about Jude Bellingham's recent goal contributions.
Carlo Ancelotti: The team's improved performance has allowed him to get back to scoring goals. He's always performed well, but now he's more settled up front. We're better in possession, we've got clearer ideas and Mbappe's individual improvement has allowed us to open up space and he's taken advantage of that. With the exception of a couple of games, his position has always been the same as last year.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about the competition at left-back between Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.
Carlo Ancelotti: These are technical decisions. I have every confidence in a player who has helped us win two Champions Leagues. Fran is good in defence and also contributes going forward. He's made the most of the opportunity I've given him.
Q: Finally, the Real Madrid head coach was asked about the Libertadores final.
Carlo Ancelotti: I watched the game. There was a fantastic atmosphere and an incredible first minute of the game, with that kick. Botafogo's attitude and commitment was extraordinary and I'm very happy for Allan (a player he coached at Napoli) and for Botafogo, a historic club in Brazilian football who have won the Libertadores for the first time. If they advance we'll be delighted to play them in the Intercontinental. They put in an extraordinary performance and we congratulate them.
