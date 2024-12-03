Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup And Team News
Real Madrid won its third consecutive La Liga game on Sunday, scoring nine goals and conceding zero. On Wednesday, it will face Athletic Club, which is unbeaten in its last nine games in all competitions (six wins, three draws).
Los Blancos will still be without Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr., but Jude Bellingham has confirmed his tests have returned positive after being replaced at half-time against Getafe.
More good news for coach Carlo Ancelotti is that Aurelien Tchouameni has been back in training this week after missing several games due to an injury. However, it may still be too soon for him to start the game.
In such an important game for Real Madrid, could this be the starting XI for Carlo Ancelotti?
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Two clean sheets in two La Liga games for Thibaut Courtois, who continues to make key saves during the games.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - Vazquez played the full 90 minutes after his return from injury, freeing up Valverde to play in midfield.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young center-back keeps improving the more he plays, and Real Madrid is looking to offer the 21-year-old an improved contract.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Aside from his booking, Rudiger continues to be the leader in the defense, which is essential with young and inexperienced players around him.
LB: Fran Garcia - Fran Garcia continues to be trusted at left-back over Freland Mendy and will likely start again.
CM: Federico Valverde - Valverde will play in any position the coach asks, but Real Madrid misses him when he is not in the center of midfield.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham scored the penalty against Getafe but went off injured at halftime. He has confirmed he is fit to play on Wednesday.
CM: Dani Ceballos - Luka Modric could be in consideration for such a vital game, but Ancelotti may keep the same midfield three that faced Getafe.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian played 67 minutes after his return from injury and will likely start again in a front three.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe scored the second goal, a finish we have become accustomed to from the Frenchman. Hopefully, there will be more to come.
LW: Brahim Diaz - Brahim Diaz has been given a chance with the injuries up top for Real Madrid and is playing well without the goal contributions.
