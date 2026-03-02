Two Real Madrid Players Return to Matchday Squad vs Getafe

Real Madrid face Getafe on March 2, a huge game given the results at the weekend. With Barcelona earning a win against Villarreal, Los Blancos are now five points behind their rivals, playing a game less. That extra game is the city derby tonight, with three points vital.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has a long injury list, with 2026 being somewhat unkind, missing Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao for the majority. More players have been added over the past few weeks, with Kylian Mbappe one of the latest, meaning a possible different starting lineup.

Ahead of the game against Getafe on Monday, there is some positive news regarding a couple of players. Despite concerns that both Dean Huijsen and Rodrygo would miss the game, both have made the squad for the game at the Bernabeu.

The question is whether both will start on the bench for the game? The Brazilian forward feels more likely to, having missed the last month of action. Huijsen has only missed a handful of games, but with Militao and Raul Asencio missing, he may be rested with another La Liga game in just four days against Celta Vigo.

Two Players Out of the Game vs Getafe

Despite having the boost of two players back, Arbeloa is missing two. Raul Asencio is out of the game after his head injury in the game against Benfica last week, which was expected. However, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is also not in the squad.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

The Frenchman left Sunday's training session with a tooth problem, with reports suggesting he was visiting the dentist. That has been confirmed, being ruled out with tooth ache. Camavinga hopes to be available for the game this Friday against Celta Vigo.

His possible replacements are limited with Bellingham and Dani Ceballos out. Brahim Diaz is the frontrunner to get the start, but Arbeloa could look at 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch, who has impressed in the youth set-up and has made a couple of substitute appearances this season for the senior team.

As expected, Mbappe is not in the squad and could miss two further games, one of which is the first leg against Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16. Bellingham will also be out of action for that huge game, making it more difficult against the Premier League side.

Focus will be on the next two La Liga games as winning both would put them top of the standings, putting some pressure on Barcelona before they play.