What Words Were Exchanged Between Vinicius Jr. and Koke in the Madrid Derby?

It was a brutal first Madrid derby for Real Madrid, as they were crushed 5-2 by their rivals, Atletico. Despite it being a few days ago, the fallout continues. The latest involves the on-field clash between Vinicius Jr. and Koke. Both players exchanged words on the field after a duel. But what was reportedly said by the pair?

According to numerous outlets, including Mundo Deportivo, Vini Jr. called the Stletico captain a 'f***ing crybaby' after the one-on-one tackle. Koke is said to have laughed off the comments from the Brazilian. However, he is said to have continued, suggesting that whatever is said on the field he leaks to the media. The cameras close to the field captured those words from Vinicius.

You always, always talk to the press. Everything I say to you, you say to the press. Vinicius Jr.

Koke Uses Kylian Mbappe's Name to Intimidate Vini Jr.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The two clashed again later in the first half, with Kylian Mbappe and Atletico's Robin Le Normand having to come between the pair. Again, the cameras caught what was said between the two. Koke used Mbappe to insult Vinicius, pointing to the Frenchman and saying, "He's the best."

The reply from the Brazilian was, in turn, just as humorous. He said, "Sure, but he plays with me, we'll win more." Koke had the last laugh with his team winning 5-2, but Vini Jr. and Real Madrid will hope to earn revenge in the reverse game.

The 25-year-old Los Blancos forward had a good first half, setting up the second goal for the away team. After excellent work on the left-hand side, where he bamboozled two Stletico players, he picked out Arda Guler, who finished well. At that point, it looked like Real Madrid were well on their way to another three points. However, the second half performance was under par and cost them.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid return to Champions League action against FC Kairat on September 30 and will hope to bounce back from their stumble against bitter rivals.

The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumors & More

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of FC Kairat vs Real Madrid in the UCL

FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Journalist Singles Out Three Real Madrid Players and Xabi Alonso in Atletico Defeat

Real Madrid Compiling Midfield Shortlist for 2026 Including Two Chelsea Players (Report)