Real Madrid Compiling Midfield Shortlist for 2026 Including Two Chelsea Players (Report)

The list of potential new signings at midfield for Real Madrid is a growing list. It is clear that in the 2026 summer transfer window, a midfielder is on Xabi Alonso's shopping list, one that can play a deeper role, breaking up play while also creating from that position on the field.

Names that have been mentioned over the past several months include Manchester City's Rodri, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, and Bayer Leverkusen's Angelo Stiller, among others. It's a hole that has not been filled since Toni Kroos retired, and it was made worse when Luka Modric left after last season.

That may be why Real Madrid is taking its time finding the right player to fit into the role. In a report from Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Alonso is also considering two Chelsea players, with the London club demanding huge transfer fees for either.

Two of Chelsea's Best Players Who Could Move to Real Madrid

Chief transfer correspondent of TBR Football, Graeme Bailey, understands that Real Madrid scouts are watching Chelsea pair Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, with the possibility of a move for one or possibly both next season.

Xabi Alonso has a wealth of talent in his midfield, with Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and others offering a lot to the coach. Arda Guler has been moved back into the central position with the hope of filling a hole left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric later in his career. However, his attacking brain wants him to move further forward, and it's something that may improve over time.

Alonso may feel he can not wait, especially after the significant loss to Atletico Madrid, and he needs to solve the midfield problem in 2026. Caiceido and Fernandez can play that deeper role, with the latter able to get inside the box too when required. If Alonso likes these two players and wants to hold a defensive midfielder, then Caicedo is the man.

However, with so many players on his shortlist, it's unclear who the club will sign next season. If they can pay less money at other positions of need, they can splash the cash in the midfield position. It's something they will need to do with the names being mentioned, including that of Caicedo and Fernandez.

