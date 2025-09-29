FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

After a disappointing result in the Madrid Derby, Los Blancos are back in Champions League action. They face the gruelling trip to Kazakhstan to face FC Kairat with Real Madrid as the heavy favorites.

The Spanish side is coming off a home win over Marseille in Matchday 1. After falling behind in the first half, two Kylian Mbappe penalties secured three points to start the league phase. Dani Carvajal received a late red card for violent conduct and will be suspended for the game.

FC Kairat are having their first experience in the UEFA Champions League and are only the second Kazakhstan team to qualify for Europe's elite competition. They lost 4-1 against Sporting, with Edmilson getting the first goal in the competition for Rafael Urazbakhtin's side. They will have the opportunity to host the 15-time European champions in front of their fans on September 30.

The two teams have never met before, and Los Blancos are expected to secure an easy victory. However, Xabi Alonso is aware of the dangers of being heavy favorites and will not take the game lightly.

Real Madrid Team News vs FC Kairat

Real Madrid are without both right-backs for the trip to FC Kairat. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out until late October, while Dani Carvajal's red card against Marseille means he missed the game. Raul Asencio looks the likely player to start, although Fede Valverde can also drop back to fill the position.

Eder Militao has not traveled with the squad after picking up a knock against Real Madrid. It is not considered serious, but rather a precaution. It means a call-up for youth player David Jiminez as cover with Antonio Rudiger and Feland Mendy still sidelined.

FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

FC Kairat: +1900

Draw: +1000

Real Madrid: -900

Both teams to score:

Yes: +135

No: -170

Total goals:

FC Kairat: 1.5 (Over: +550; Under: -1600 )

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -800; Under: +150 )

Double chance:

FC Kairat or tie: +600

FC Kairat or Real Madrid: -2500

Real Madrid or tie: -20000

FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 12:45 p.m. EST (9:45 a.m. PST, 6:45 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream FC Kairat vs Real Madrid

United States: Paramount+ +, DAZN (US).

Canada: DAZN Canada.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1 (also via Discovery +).

