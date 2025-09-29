FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
After a disappointing result in the Madrid Derby, Los Blancos are back in Champions League action. They face the gruelling trip to Kazakhstan to face FC Kairat with Real Madrid as the heavy favorites.
The Spanish side is coming off a home win over Marseille in Matchday 1. After falling behind in the first half, two Kylian Mbappe penalties secured three points to start the league phase. Dani Carvajal received a late red card for violent conduct and will be suspended for the game.
FC Kairat are having their first experience in the UEFA Champions League and are only the second Kazakhstan team to qualify for Europe's elite competition. They lost 4-1 against Sporting, with Edmilson getting the first goal in the competition for Rafael Urazbakhtin's side. They will have the opportunity to host the 15-time European champions in front of their fans on September 30.
The two teams have never met before, and Los Blancos are expected to secure an easy victory. However, Xabi Alonso is aware of the dangers of being heavy favorites and will not take the game lightly.
Real Madrid Team News vs FC Kairat
Real Madrid are without both right-backs for the trip to FC Kairat. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out until late October, while Dani Carvajal's red card against Marseille means he missed the game. Raul Asencio looks the likely player to start, although Fede Valverde can also drop back to fill the position.
Eder Militao has not traveled with the squad after picking up a knock against Real Madrid. It is not considered serious, but rather a precaution. It means a call-up for youth player David Jiminez as cover with Antonio Rudiger and Feland Mendy still sidelined.
FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Odds
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Moneyline:
FC Kairat: +1900
Draw: +1000
Real Madrid: -900
Both teams to score:
Yes: +135
No: -170
Total goals:
FC Kairat: 1.5 (Over: +550; Under: -1600 )
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -800; Under: +150 )
Double chance:
FC Kairat or tie: +600
FC Kairat or Real Madrid: -2500
Real Madrid or tie: -20000
FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 12:45 p.m. EST (9:45 a.m. PST, 6:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream FC Kairat vs Real Madrid
United States: Paramount+ +, DAZN (US).
Canada: DAZN Canada.
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1 (also via Discovery +).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumors & More
