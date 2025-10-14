Why Ed Sheeran’s Name Is Suddenly Tied to the El Clásico in October

The first El Clasico of the season is on the horizon, a massive game in the La Liga calendar. First, Real Madrid will face Getafe in the league and then Juventus in the Champions League before the big match, but it's hard not to look past those.

The game will have millions of eyes watching, and Barcelona has made a huge announcement that could attract even more attention.

The Catalan club have announced a collaboration with one of the most famous musicians of all time. Ed Sheeran. The English singer is thrilled about the news, which will see his new album featured on the front of the Barca shirt for the game.

Ed Sheeran Follows Other Musicians to Collab with Barcelona

Music streaming service Spotify is one of many sponsors of Barcelona, serving as the primary sponsor on their matchday jerseys. Over the last few seasons, they have had special designs with the new albums of many music artists such as Travis Scott, Coldplay, Drake, and many others.

Ed Sheeran is the latest, and he will see his new album Play on the Barca shirt in one of the biggest games in the world, the El Clasico. The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, and the Englishman is excited, according to Marca.

"Seeing my new album Play on the Barça shirt is something I'm proud of. I'm a huge football and FC Barcelona fan, and I love that we can unite the worlds of music and football in such a fun way." Ed Sheeran

Barcelona's special edition Ed Sheeran kit 💫 pic.twitter.com/380p6FB4W2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 14, 2025

On the field, it will be a massive game in the title race despite being very early in the season. Los Blancos hold a two-point lead at the top of the standings. They will face Getafe before the El Clasico, and Barcelona will face Girona. That could change ahead of the rivalry game, but a win for either would be a statement.

More so for Real Madrid, who lost all four El Clasico last season. Two of those were in cup finals, leaving a sour taste in their mouths from the previous season. This year, they have a new leader in Xabi Alonso, and they hope his coaching qualities will help them regain their momentum against their bitter rivals.

First, Alonso will be concentrating on Getafe on October 19, looking to make it back-to-back wins after the loss to Real Madrid, their first and only loss this season.

