Real Madrid Give Update on Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono After National Squad Withdrawal

The October international break is coming to an end, with most players returning to their club sides in the next few days. Two Real Madrid players will be joining early, after injury setbacks during international duty.

Forwards Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono are both heading back to the Spanish capital, with France and Argentina still to play one game. It wasn't the best news to hear for head coach Xabi Alonso, but things may not be as bad as initially thought.

In an article by Mario Cortegana and Nnamdi Onyeagwara of The Athletic, the club has given an update on both players as they have returned to Valdebebas for further assessments.

Kylian Mbappe to Train with Squad Next Week

French forward Kylian Mbappe started against Azerbaijan on October 9, scoring and assisting. However, he was withdrawn in the 83rd minute after receiving a knock on the same ankle he injured in Real Madrid's last La Liga game against Villarreal.

The French football federation issued a statement saying Mbappe has withdrawn from the national team and will head back to Madrid. They also mentioned he would be able to train with the first team next week, which sounds positive for Alonso ahead of the Getafe game.

There was a concern that he might miss the game. However, the club will assess his fitness and could rest him for the game if he is not 100%. Los Blancos have two big games after the match against Azulones. The first is Juventus in the Champions League, then the first El Clasico of the season in La Liga.

Franco Mastantuono Will Be Assessed Back in Madrid

Franco Mastantuono joined up with the Argentina national squad, but has since withdrawn without playing a minute. The teenager injured his groin during a training session and will return to Madrid for further assessment.

The 18-year-old went off injured in the Villarreal game with a hamstring issue, but was okay to join up with his national team. However, he has picked up another injury. According to an article from The Athletic, sources close to the La Liga leaders have stated that the injury is not serious.

Alonso will hope to have both available for Getafe, but will not be risked if not 100% with Juventus and Barcelona on the horizon. Mbappe and Mastantuono have been two of the top performers on the team, and Alonso will need them in the big games.

