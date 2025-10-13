Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Gives Compliment to 'Role Model' Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinicius Jr.

Kylian Mbappe recently joined up with the French national team for the two World Cup qualifiers. After facing Azerbaijan and scoring, he has returned to Real Madrid with a slight ankle problem.

During his time with his national squad, he gave an interview with Movistar Football. He was asked several questions, including his relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo and current teammate Vinicius Jr.

He was highly complimentary of both, expressing excitement in his words about his connection with the Brazilian forward this season compared to his first with Los Blancos.

The Relationship with Vinicius Jr. is Much Better This Season

Mbappe spoke about his on-field relationship with Vinicius Jr. After struggles in his first season with the club, he is sure that they are in a much better place when it comes to their connection. It's something that will excite Madrid fans, and they have already seen it develop in the first several games.

"I have a very good relationship with Vinícius, much better this year because we got to know each other much better . He's a great player and a very good person. In the end, it's normal. We know that people are going to talk about us for everything, but we have the same goal: to help Real Madrid win titles." Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo has Helped Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

The Frenchman also spoke about one of the greatest ever to play the game, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international played for Los Blancos for nine seasons, helping bring multiple trophies to the club and breaking scoring records amongst other achievements.

The now 40-year-old has been given advice to Mbappe, something he is very thankful for.

"He's been doing it for nine years, and I've been here for one and a half. Cristiano has always been a role model, an example for me. I'm lucky to talk to him and for him to give me advice. He's helped me a lot." Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe continued:

"At Real Madrid, Cristiano is the number one, the benchmark player; he's done a lot of things. People, even now, dream about him, but I want to follow my own path. I hope people dream about me the same way, that it's a historic moment for me and for Real Madrid."

The 26-year-old has started the season well after winning the European Golden Boot in his first season. He will be hoping he can capture a major trophy after missing out in 2024-25.

