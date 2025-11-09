Will Xabi Alonso Start Trent Alexander-Arnold for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Today?

Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 9, at the Estadio de Vallecas. It's a local derby against the Madrid-based team, a game in which Los Blancos haven't had it their own way.

It's not a game where head coach Xabi Alonso can rest players, as the last three visits have resulted in losses and two draws. Los Franjirrojos also drew 1-1 with Barcelona earlier this season, so despite their dip in form, they are a danger.

There are several injuries for Alonso to deal with, the latest being Aurélien Tchouaméni. That will mean a reshuffle in the starting XI, but will that result in a start for summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold in Contention to Start vs Real Vallecano

After starting two of the first four games of the new 2025-26 season, he his made a summer move from Liverpool. However, in the first Champions League game against Marseille, the Englishman picked up a hamstring injury in the opening moments. It ruled him out for seven games, returning to the bench for the El Clasico.

In the three games since his return, he has played just nine minutes against his former club in the UCL game this past week. However, due to injuries, he could start against Vallecano on November 9.

Fede Valverde has played the last several games at right-back, while Trent was injured, and also club captain Dani Carvajal. The latter is still missing from the squad, and with Tchouaméni out, Valverde could be pushed back into his regular position.

If this were 80% of La Liga games, there would be no doubt that Alexander-Arnold stars. However, the Estadio de Vallecas is one of the toughest grounds to play at, and with the lack of minutes for the 26-year-old, Alonso could stay with Valverde at right-back.

It's a big decision for Alonso, and one that could also show the trust he has in either player. If Alexander-Arnold does get the nod, then it shows he has trained well and has the full backing of the head coach. If the vice captain starts, then maybe the trust has not been proven. That can obviously change, as it's Trent's first season and in a new country.

Whatever the coach decides, if Real Madrid does not get the result, he will be criticized. It's the nature of being the boss of the most legendary soccer team in the world.

