Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash

Real Madrid face a tricky away trip this weekend in La Liga, as they take on Rayo Vallecano. Los Blancos has not won in their last three visits to the Vallecas Stadium, and will hope to end that and at least keep a five-point lead over Barcelona in the league.

Xabi Alonso had some tough news this past week after the loss to Liverpool: midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury. The Frenchman was one of the top performers this season, so it will be a miss.

🔋 Our Friday at Real Madrid City!

INSIDE TRAINING - RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 7, 2025

Fede Valverde picked up a light knock in the midweek game, but it was not as serious as first thought. However, Alonso could rest him for the game depending on who is available.

David Alaba is back in training, but the game likely comes too soon to be risked. Antonio Rudiger is still out with an injury and is hopeful to return soon.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-3-3)

IMAGO / NurPhoto

GK: Thibault Courtois - Real Madrid's No. 1 was sensational against Liverpool, making some unbelievable saves to keep the score at just one.

RB: Fede Valverde - There is a chance Trent Aklexander-Arnold starts, but with the lack of minutes and a challenging away game, Valverde may continue at right-back unless he is rested.

CB: Eder Militao - Alonso may have liked to change up the center-back positions, but with a lack of options, Militao should start.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Huijsen may have been the center-back to drop out if Alonso had options after a tough game against Liverpool. Unless Asencio has trained well, he is likely to start the same two.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - The Spanish left-back had a tough midweek, but has been excellent since then. He should start against Rayo Vallecano.

CM: Dani Ceballos - The injury to Tchouaméni could result in Ceballos getting a call to the starting lineup. Camavinga is also an option, but the Spaniard is much better in a deeper role.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The 22-year-old looked bright in spells against Liverpool and is looking like the Bellingham of old.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Arda Guler had a very quiet game against Liverpool and could be rested for the game. Camavinga is an option to come in, or Brahim Diaz could also start.

RW Brahim Diaz - If Valverede starts at right-back, that could mean an opportunity on the right for Brahim Diaz.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - It would not be a surprise to see Vinicius Jr. start on the bench, given what we have learnt from Alonso. But he has a higher percentage of starting.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The Frenchman had his first quiet game of the season, and he will look to get back on the scoresheet against Rayo Vallecano.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Club Legend Gives Two Reasons Why He Wouldn't Sign Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid