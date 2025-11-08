Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid face a Rayo Vallecano team that has been a bit of a problem over the past several games. It's the last game before the final international break of the year, so a win would put them at least five points in front of the second-place team.

There were several questions Xabi Alonso was asked about players who have returned from injury and about further injuries to players. He was also questioned regarding the difficulties of playing Ray Vallecano.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Vallecano. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

"It's a demanding visit because of Rayo's good form and because recent visits there have been challenging. Last year we drew, and a lot happened. We are prepared for an intense, high-tempo match that will demand a lot from us. Every match is the most important, and we go there with that mentality." Xabi Alonso

Q: On Trent

Alonso: "He's ready, he's been training for a couple of weeks, and you'll know tomorrow whether he starts or not."

Q: Is the team running less?

Alonso: "You have to put it in context. There have been all kinds of matches, and that's data that you then have to consider in light of how the game went. You shouldn't make definitive assessments based on just one match."

Q: On Valverde

Alonso: "Due to the circumstances, he's played at full-back and played very well. We know Fede

's flexibility, ability, and willingness; he's always very ready to help the team, and he's an option we have in the short and medium term."

Q: Rodrygo, on the right

Alonso: "Yes, it's a possibility. Rodrygo can play on both wings. In fact, he's done it a lot; he can even play through the middle. It's a possibility we have."

Q: On Rayo Vallecano

Alonso: "They're a very good team. They have a great coach, and since last year he's been doing things very well. They've given him continuity, and this year they're competing in Europe. They have a very good grasp of their style of play and make things difficult for any team that visits Vallecas. Tomorrow's match will require a lot of maturity, connection, and intensity, and we need to know that there won't be any easy moments."

Q: Íñigo Pérez's Evolution

Alonso: "He was Andoni's assistant, and then Andoni went to Bournemouth and is doing very well. Íñigo has taken over with a lot of personality and authority. The team is playing very well and has a very clear vision. That's why they're doing so well. I like his personality and the way he communicates with the players."

Q: His Dressing Room:

Alonso: "It's a dressing room with great players and a lot of personality. We're starting a new project with a lot of enthusiasm. I'm very happy with them, and we're taking steps forward. That's what gives me energy."

