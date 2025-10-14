Former Teammate Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Next Step After Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo is a few months into his first year of his two-year contract extension at the Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr. However, at 40 years old, there will always be people talking about his retirement, which isn't far away.

The former Real Madrid star has never specified when that time will be, saying he will know when he is ready in the moment. The big question for many is what he will do after he hangs up his boots.

Former teammates have speculated, including Wes Brown, who played alongside the Portuguese legend at Manchester United. The English defender has thoughts on what could be next for Ronaldo, with a return to the Red Devils a possibility.

Ronaldo Has the Ability to Move Into the Executive Level

IMAGO / Abdullah Ahmed

Speaking to 10bet Casino Brown believes Ronaldo has the qualities to be an executive in the sport, possibly by passing coaching. However, he is not sure when that may be, as even at 40 ,he looks to be enjoying the game and is still scoring.

“I think first of all, it depends how he’s doing in Saudi Arabia, because it’s not clear he’ll be stopping any time soon - he’s still banging them in for Al Nassr. But he could definitely move into the boardroom, he’s got the ability to swerve away from coaching and into the executive level, 100 per cent. Why not? If he’s enjoying it, it’ll be perfect for him.” Wes Brown

Ronaldo has two clear objectives: winning the Saudi Pro League and securing a spot in the Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup. The end goal of the former is to win the one big trophy that has deserted him. Ronaldo has won both the European Championship and Nations League with Portugal, but the one big one has escaped him.

Possible Reunion on the Field Against Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

There has been talk of a possible reunion between Ronaldo and Manchester United on the field this season. It's been reported that Al-Nassr could face the Red Devils over the winter break in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia. It's something Wes Brown would love to see.

"I’d love to see us play Cristiano Ronaldo if we play against Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Some sides just go for a winter break but it’d be special if we got to play some games again, especially against Cristiano." Wes Brown

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Gives Compliment to 'Role Model' Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinicius Jr.

Why Ed Sheeran’s Name Is Suddenly Tied to the El Clásico in October

Former Real Madrid Head Coach Rafa Benitez Still Questions His Firing Nearly a Decade On

La Liga President Javier Tebas Bites Back Over Doubts Regarding Overseas Games