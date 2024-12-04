Gareth Bale Names The Sport He Thinks Would Be Funny To Watch Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Play
Gareth Bale has claimed that it'd be funny to see his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo try Golf. In a recent clip shared by TNT Sport, the Welshman was asked to pick a celebrity, an athlete, and a footballer alongside him to play four-ball round of Golf. Bale claimed it'd be funny to see Ronaldo play Golf.
Talking about his first pick, the ex-Real Madrid attacker said:
Cristiano Ronaldo. It’d be funny to see.- Gareth Bale
Bale's joke made Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand crack up. The legendary defender revealed that it's probably one of the things Ronaldo is not good at. Ferdinand said:
That’s one thing I don’t think he can do is play golf.- Rio Ferdinand
Checkout Bale's chat with Rio Ferdinand for TNT Sports:
Throwback to Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo's time as Real Madrid teammates
Gareth Bale became teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo when the Welshman completed a 2013 move to Real Madrid. Bale, along with Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, formed one of the most fearsome attacking trios in European football. The trio were affectionately called 'BBC'. They often terrorized defense with their understanding on the pitch.
Bale and Ronaldo shared the pitch 157 time as teammates, combining in 41 goals. They won four UEFA Champions League titles together, among other trophies. Their partnership broke when Cristiano Ronaldo completed a 2018 summer transfer to Juventus. Ronaldo often protected Bale from the media's criticisms when the Welshman had a rough start to his Real Madrid career in 2013. Bale eventually proved his worth and became a massive player for the Madrid giants.
Recommended
Mikel Arteta Explains How Bukayo Saka Is Aiming to Match Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo
Giorgio Chiellini Points Out What Makes Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Better Than Lionel Messi