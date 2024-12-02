Giorgio Chiellini Points Out What Makes Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Better Than Lionel Messi
Giorgio Chiellini has explained why Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi.
The Italian defender played alongside Ronaldo at Juventus and played against him when the Portuguese star was at Real Madrid. Chiellini played alongside Messi at the club and international levels as well.
Chiellini reckons when the going got tough for the team, Cristiano Ronaldo had the tendency to take responsibility. Often times, that changed the outcome of the game in Juventus' favor. Comparing the duo, Chiellini said on The Overlap:
Well, Ronaldo, when you are losing, he had the balls, no matter what, to try to win. Shoot from everywhere in order to lead the team to win. And it is not easy to do for a lot of players. I loved to play with him because working with him and looking at him every day, with little details, is very nice. I was 35 and he was 34, and we weren't obviously in our prime. But it was very funny to play with him. And look how big is his personality.- Giorgio Chiellini
Giorgio Chiellini was teammates and rivals with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo played Giorgio Chiellini six times in his career. All of those games came when the Portuguese superstar was at Real Madrid. Ronaldo ended up on the winning side in three of those matches, losing two matches, and one match ending in a draw. On the other hand, Ronaldo and Chiellini played 55 matches as teammates, combining in two goals.
