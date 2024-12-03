Mikel Arteta Explains How Bukayo Saka Is Aiming to Match Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained how Bukayo Saka is looking to emulate Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo became famous during his Manchester United career where he mainly played as a winger. The Portuguese forward churned out an exceptional amount of goals and assists, helping the Red Devils become one of the most fearsome teams in the world.
Saka, on the other hand, is currently one of the best wingers in the Premier League. Arteta has claimed that the Englishman is looking to emulate how Ronaldo terrorized opponents during his first Manchester United spell. Speaking on the same, Arteta told the media (quotes as per TNT Sports):
You see when Cristiano started his career, when he joined Manchester United, the first few seasons, people probably didn’t expect him to be able to do that. But it was about his mentality, his work ethic, how he developed his skill, his chemistry with his team, and to play in a team that has the capacity to be dominant is very important, so I think he has got that context, and he is aiming for that. I think it’s a positive thing.- Mikel Arteta
Bukayo Saka once raved about Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to ever live. One key trait that sets the Portuguese superstar apart is his longevity. He has been atop the game for more than two decades now and remains an example to follow.
Bukayo Saka once hailed the Real Madrid icon for that trait and pointed out how Ronaldo is an example in that regard. He told The Mirror:
He was a perfect example of that. He just exploded and turned into a goalscoring machine and I think he inspired a lot of players to try and follow in his footsteps. But at the same time I just want to try and be myself and do what's required to play and win for Arsenal.- Bukayo Saka
