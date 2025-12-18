Georgina Rodriguez Describes Moment When Cristiano Ronaldo Proposed With Giant Ring

The internet blew up last August when news of a big wedding on the cards broke. Former Real Madrid star and arguably the most famous footballer in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

It was a major story, with Ronaldo pushing back on the question of when just a few months earlier. He revealed that 'when the moment is right' he would ask Rodriguez to be his wife. It was just a few months later that the model and influencer revealed the huge ring on her Instagram, breaking the internet with over 18 million likes.

Now, during a recent photo shoot and interview with the magazine Elle, she revealed her first reactions to Ronaldo's proposal and the ring.

Georgina Rodriguez Left Shocked By Engagement Ring

IMAGO / LaPresse

The Spanish/Argentine influencer and model was recently on the front cover of Elle Spain. She also gave an in-depth interview with plenty of essential questions covered. Some of those were about the proposal from Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first of those was about her reaction to Ronaldo popping the question. It was something she had been waiting for for over ten years, and she made a joke of that when answering.

"It's gorgeous. It's the least he could offer me after ten years of waiting (laughs). The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind." Georgina Rodriguez

The size of the ring had everybody talking in her Instagram post, which she posted alongside the comment "Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives." Jewelry experts estimate the stone weighs up to 37 carats and is valued at $5 million. She described her first thought when Ronaldo first revealed the ring.

"It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn't open it in the sunlight until the next day (laughs)." Georgina Rodriguez

Rodriguez also confirmed what Cristiano also said about the wedding. It would not be a huge wedding, "No. A small wedding, 100%, without a doubt," she replied when asked.

There is np date for the wedding as of yet. However, with Ronaldo likely having just a few more years left before he retires, it will likely come sooner than that. Despite it being a small ceremony, there will be plenty of newspapers and magazines looking to pay big money to be the first to show the pictures.

