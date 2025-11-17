Former Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Reveals When He Will Retire From Soccer

French striker Karim Benzema has had a fantastic career, and at 37 years old, he is still adding goals to his career total. The former Real Madrid star had a fabulous 15 seasons in the Spanish capital, scoring 354 goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more for Los Blancos.

Benzema has been playing in the Saudi Pro League for the last few seasons with Al-Ittihad and has already scored 43 times in 71 games. The serial winner added two trophies to his collection during the 2024-25 season, winning the Saudi League title and the King’s Cup.

Speaking in an interview with AS, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner revealed his timeline on when he could hang up his boots. For his fans, they have a little more time to watch Benzema on the pitch.h.

Karim Benzema Feels Psychically in Good Shape

IMAGO / Ali Issa

Karim Benzema has revealed he still feels in great shape. When asked about how long he sees himself playing for, the Frenchman revealed that in December he turns 38, and after that, he sees himself playing till he’s 40, so two more years.

"I’ll turn 38 in December. I see myself playing two more years. Physically I’m good, I work a lot and I have football in me. I love the game; I enjoy it." Karim Benzema

Regarding where he will be playing for those two more years, Benzema is unsure. His contract with the Saudi club ends in June 2026. He feels happy at the club, so it sounds like he would like to stay longer. However, he does not know what the future holds.

“For now I feel very good here – the players, the fans, the coach, everyone shows me a lot of affection,” Benzema says. “I watch Real Madrid games; I watch the Champions League and I imagine. The Champions League is magical. My contract here is close to ending, that’s true. I still can’t say whether I’ll stay or leave – it depends on many things." Karim Benzema

Options in Europe for Karim Benzema

IMAGO / Ali Issa

There are options for Karim Benzema , but he would love to stay in Saudi Arabia as it feels best for himself and his family. However, the deal has to be right for him, not just for the sake of staying. After the season, he will discuss with the hierarchy, but heading back to Europe could be a possibility.

"I think the level of the league gets better every year. I’ve been here for three years and it keeps rising. It’s true that I have options in Europe. I have to look at everything, choose well and see where I feel good, without forgetting that I feel good here and receive a lot of love. But we’ll see. They ask things of me and I give things to them. It’s fifty-fifty, but there are possibilities. I’m not going to walk away from football or stop competing in six months.” Karim Benzema

One thing is for sure, Benzema will not walk away from the game after this contract, believing he still has much more to give wherever he ends up.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Endrick's Pending Loan to Lyon Set to Include Encouraging Clause

Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Fight Two Top European Clubs for Elche Wonderkid Rodrigo Mendoza

La Liga President Javier Tebas Aims Shot at Real Madrid Over NFL Game at the Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Set For Return To Management