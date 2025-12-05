The 'Opportunity' That Could See Cristiano Ronaldo Play Until He is 45

It's a big season for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend signed a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, aiming to lift the league title during that time. It has started well, winning all nine games.

The former Real Madrid man also has eyes on one other major prize that has escaped his clutches. Ronaldo will hope to avoid injury so he can be part of the Portugal national team squad that heads to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

It's the only international trophy Ronaldo hasn't won, and his side has a good chance. However, there is another opportunity that could end his career dramatically, but it would not happen until he turns 45.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo Still Play Until 2030?

It's a long way down the road, but Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. It would mean an opportunity for Ronaldo to play his final games for his national side on home soil and on the biggest stage.

Similar to what Toni Kroos did for Germany during the 2024 European Championship.

It's a massive ask for Ronaldo, and possibly one he would love to do in his heart, but his body may not be able to. However, he is defying odds at the moment, and at 40, he is still playing at a high level. If anybody could play at a World Cup at 45, it would be him.

One of his former teammates, Nuno Gomes, was asked about a potential farewell in Portugal in 2030. Forward Nuno Gomes revealed in a chat with TalkSport that it depends not only on Ronaldo but also on other situations.

"It's a difficult question. I think only him, or maybe not even him, knows the answer because I think he is doing year by year at this age. But of course he has his age and his capacity is reduced in some qualities, in speed for example. He's not the same Cristiano when he was 18 or 20, but he's still capable to score goals, and in football, it's the most important thing, to score goals and he's still scoring. Nuno Gomes

Gomes continued.

"Of course I think it also depends on the coach. Right now we have Roberto Martinez and I think he adapts the team, having him in the first 11 or not. So I think it will depend on his will, to play more or not. But probably I could tell that it could be his last World Cup. Even though we know that in four years we are hosting some games. And maybe it could be an opportunity to say goodbye at home." Nuno Gomes

The greatest show in the world is coming. 🏆



Don't miss the Final Draw on Friday. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/AdMCNwto2e — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3, 2025

The draw for the 2026 World Cup takes place on December 5, with Portugal and Ronaldo eagerly awaiting who they will face in the group stages.

