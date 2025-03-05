Rafael van der Vaart Names Cristiano Ronaldo Attribute That He Lacked
Rafael van der Vaart played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid for one season. The Portuguese international joined the team in 2009, and Van der Vaart left at the start of the 2010-11 campaign.
The Dutchman, in a recent chat with talkSPORT, claimed that he had better technique than Ronaldo. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a relentless mentality, which he lacked.
Van der Vaart said that he often became satisfied after scoring a goal. However, Ronaldo always wanted more and made a difference in games.
He was asked about the best player he has played with. Van der Vaart said:
Of course, I have to mention Cristiano Ronaldo because I spent a year playing with him at Real Madrid.- Rafael van der Vaart
Van der Vaart was asked whether it was mental strength that made Ronaldo stand out from the rest of the pack. He said:
Absolutely, because if you ask me who had the better technique, me or Ronaldo, I would say myself in terms of first touch and passing. But he was so fit and so focused on scoring goals and winning things. I just went on the pitch and when it was 3-3 or 4-4, I preferred that to a 1-0 win. His way of thinking is the biggest difference.- Rafael van der Vaart
Van der Vaart then went on to mention Cristiano Ronaldo's relentless mentality, saying:
You see from really close how special he is, how much effort he puts in every day. I was not a player like that. I liked to go out, enjoy life. But he was in the gym training two or three times a day, recovering, and then scoring goals. For me, I have a son who is 18 and plays for Ajax under 19s and I always give Ronaldo as an example because he was never satisfied.- Rafael van der Vaart
He concluded:
When I scored one goal after ten minutes I thought okay, we’ve had a good game and I can just enjoy it now. He was not (satisfied). When he scored three he wanted four so that was a big quality – and he’s still doing it at his age.- Rafael van der Vaart
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 2-1 Win Over Atletico Madrid in the UCL Clash
Real Madrid Defender Raul Asencio Asked Which was the Better Goal Against Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid Defender Raul Asencio Asked Which was the Better Goal Against Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Camp Upbeat Despite 2-1 Loss to Real Madrid Due to One Reason