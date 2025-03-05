Real Madrid Defender Raul Asencio Asked Which was the Better Goal Against Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid will take a slender advantage to the Metropolitano Stadium, thanks to a 2-1 win in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie.
Goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz gave Los Blancos the win. Both were different types of goals, but equally impressive.
Young center-back Raul Asencio spoke to Real Madrid TV after the game. They asked which goal he preferred out of the two, with Asencio giving an on-the-fence answer.
Both goals have helped the team. I'll stick with that. They were goals at key moments and they gave us extra motivation to continue facing the different situations that arose in the game. They came at very opportune moments.- Raul Asencio
The 22-year-old has burst on the scene this season due to significant injuries to defensive players. However, he has not looked out of place since making his full debut in November.
He is now considered part of the first-team squad and is trusted in games such as yesterday's huge Champions League game against rivals Atletico.
The Spanish defender was asked about his feelings in these big games. He credited the players around him and the staff.
Day to day I feel very, very good. I feel very comfortable facing this type of match. I am surrounded by good people, I thank my teammates and the coaching staff for everything they do for me. I hope it continues like this for a long time.- Raul Asencio
