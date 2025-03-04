Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 2-1 Win Over Atletico Madrid in the UCL Clash
Real Madrid hosted Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on March 4. Los Blancos won the game 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Rodrygo opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the fourth minute with a spectacular solo goal. The Brazilian winger ran down the right-hand side of the pitch before finding the back of the net with a dazzling left-footed finish.
Julian Alvarez matched the quality of Rodrygo's goal to restore parity. The Argentine striker scored a right-footed curler from the edge of the penalty area in the 32nd minute.
It was then Brahim Diaz's turn to strike. The Morocco international showcased some crafty footwork before finding the back of the net with a low right-footed effort. Los Merengues managed a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
They managed 52% possession and often controlled the tempo of the game. Real Madrid also had seven shots on target throughout the match. With a win at home, Real Madrid now has a significant advantage for the second leg.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Full match highlights
The Madrid derby is a special occasion anytime. With a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on the line, fireworks can also be expected for the second leg.
