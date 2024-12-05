Rafael van der Vaart Puts ‘Fantastic’ Real Madrid Legend Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Dream Five-A-Side Team
Former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has named his dream five-a-side team consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo and other Los Blancos legends. One player Van der Vaart raved about is the former Los Merengues and Spain captain Sergio Ramos. Apart from Ronaldo and Ramos, Edwin van der Sar, Wesley Sneijder, and Guti made Van der Vaart's shortlist.
The former midfielder played alongside Van der Sar for the Dutch national team. Van der Vaart claimed Van der Sar was massive and great with his feet, meaning opponents barely had any chance to shoot at the goal. He then picked Ramos at the back and speaking about the ex-Spain international, Van der Vaart said on talkSPORT's This LineUp show:
He was fantastic. I mean, the defender who could play the best. He could also play 10, 6, right-back, left-back. So fit still, winning so many Champions Leagues.- Van der Vaart
He then picked compatriot Wesley Sneijder in midfield. Van der Vaart hailed how Sneijder was two-footed and claimed that the Dutchman should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2010, when Lionel Messi took home the prize. Van der Vaart picked Guti to partner Sneijder and revealed that the former turned up to training hungover, but still produced quality. Van der Vaart raved about Guti's vision as well.
Finally picking his forward, Van der Vaart chose Cristiano Ronaldo. While he considered Patrick Kluivert as a choice, the ex-midfielder stuck to Ronaldo. The pair played as teammates in the Spanish capital during the 2009-10 season.
Watch Rafael van der Vaart speak on talkSPORT:
