City Group Tried And Failed In Bid To Sign Real Madrid Talent Raul Asencio Last Summer
Real Madrid's 21-year-old center-back Raul Asencio has played just four games in the first team but feels like a seasoned professional. Los Blancos were awarded that they had a unique talent on their hands during his time in the academy, as were other top teams.
Reports from AS have said that Real Madrid and Asencio rejected an approach from the City Group, offering $6.3 million last Summer, who wanted to immediately loan him out to one of their owned clubs, Girona.
Raul Asencio Wanted Only Real Madrid
When a young player makes his first-team debut, it's always met with worry. It was even more so for Raul Asencio, who was called up during a difficult time for Real Madrid, with poor results and several key injuries.
The performances in his four appearances showed why Los Blancos had no intention of selling the defender when the City Group came calling.
It was not only the club that rejected the offer; Raul Asencio wanted to stay and fight to make the first team. After spending the Summer in the United States during the first-team training camp, he returned and agreed to start the season with Real Madrid Castilla.
The injury crisis forced Carlo Ancelotti to start the young center-back, and after being impressed with his performances, he said he would find it hard to remove him from the starting XI.
The plan is to offer Asencio a new long-term contract at the end of the season, with his due to expire in 2026.
Recommended
Spain National Team Head Coach Has Eyes On Real Madrid's Young Center-Back Raul Asencio
Real Madrid Interested In $50 Million Rated Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream