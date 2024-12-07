Ronaldo Claims Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Deserved to Win Ballon d'Or in 2024
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario has shared his take on Vinicius Jr not winning the Ballon d'Or in 2024.
The Brazilian forward was one of the favorites to win the award this year but finished as the runner-up. Manchester City midfielder Rodri took home the award. Ronaldo has now claimed that Vinicius deserved to win the prize.
While he claimed it had nothing to do with Rodri, who won the Premier League with Manchester City and the UEFA Euro 2024 with Spain, Ronaldo thinks VInicius was the more deserving candidate. Speaking on the same, he told MARCA in a recent interview:
Without taking anything away from Rodri, Vinicius should have won the Ballon d'Or, who has missed a great opportunity to crown Vinicius as the best in the world. It has nothing to do with Rodrigo, let's be clear, but Vinicius has been much more decisive during last season. The Ballon d'Or has missed a great opportunity to crown Vinicius as the best in the world.- Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr was one of the favorites to win the award in 2024 but could only finish second. He won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid last season. Overall, he had a fantastic campaign, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 matches across competitions.
Vinicius has started the 2024-25 campaign where he left off last season. In 18 games, the winger has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists across competitions. He is currently nursing an injury in the femoral bicep of his left leg.
