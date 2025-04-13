Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos' Win
Real Madrid kept on the heels of Barcelona, scraping past relegation-threatened Alavés 1-0. Eduardo Camavinga scored the only goal in a game full of flash points.
Real Madrid had to face some early pressure from the home side, but they were limited to just half chances. After 15 minutes, Los Blancos started to get a grip of the game.
Los Blancos center-back Raul Asencio thought he had scored his first senior goal heading home from a corner. However, VAR ruled out the goal for a foul by the youngster. It would not be the last time VAR would be needed in the first half.
Before then, Eduardo Camavinga gave the away side the lead in the 34th minute. The Frenchman combined well with Fede Valverde, who then curled a lovely left-foot shot into the bottom corner.
Four minutes later, the game plan changed for both teams, with Kylian Mbappe receiving a red card for a poor tackle on Antonio Blanco. After initially receiving a yellow, VAR intervened with the referee, changing the decision to a red card.
Los Blanquiazules started to create chances in the second half with their extra-man advantage. However, nothing seriously troubled goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Getting a result got much tougher for the home team when Manu Sanchez was shown a straight red for a clumsy high tackle on Vinicius Jr. Both teams played the final 20 minutes with 10 men.
Real Madrid had chances to double the lead in the final moments, with Jude Bellingham having the opportunity to square the ball but taking on the shot. It wasn't a classy win for Los Blancos, but they will take them however they come at this stage.
Real Madrid will now face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on April 16, looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit.
The next La Liga game is against fourth-placed Athletic Club on April 20, a game that they will play without Kylian Mbappe; the Frenchman will be suspended for the next two La Liga games, possibly longer.
