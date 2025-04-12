Roy Keane Says Arsenal's Champions League Tie Against 'Poor' Real Madrid Is Over
Real Madrid will need to pull off another comeback in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage as they have done over the years. It is possible, as we know, no lead is safe at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
The Spanish giants suffered a crushing 3-0 loss on Tuesday night at Emirates Stadium. Declan Rice scored two free-kick goals to give the Gunners one more step toward advancing to the semifinals.
MORE: Rival Manager Jumps To Carlo Ancelotti’s Defense After Real Madrid’s Loss Against Arsenal
While it's never good to write off Real Madrid considering their history, Roy Keane is doing as he's declared the tie over despite 90 minutes left to decide a winner (via The Standard).
The game is over, Arsenal are 3-0 up and worried – relax. This is not the great Real Madrid team. They’re not even going to win the league this year – this is a poor Real Madrid team.- Roy Keane
While Keane was ready to call the tie done and dusted, former Arsenal player Ian Wright wasn’t quite on board with that take.
Real Madrid have never come back from a 3-0 down in the first leg. They've never done that so hopefully we won't be the first. However, they have players that can score goals quickly.- Ian Wright
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Journalist Clarifies Agent’s Comments About Liverpool Star Wanting To Play For Real Madrid
Mikel Arteta Addresses Real Madrid’s Potential Comeback In Return Leg Against Arsenal
Real Madrid Expect Crucial Player Will Be Available For Arsenal Clash (Report)
Nike Drops Image Of Kylian Mbappe's New Signature Boots With Spine-Tingling Quote