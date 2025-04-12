Real Madrid CF ON SI

Roy Keane Says Arsenal's Champions League Tie Against 'Poor' Real Madrid Is Over

Despite Real Madrid having a history of Champions League comebacks, Roy Keane says it's over.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Real Madrid will need to pull off another comeback in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage as they have done over the years. It is possible, as we know, no lead is safe at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The Spanish giants suffered a crushing 3-0 loss on Tuesday night at Emirates Stadium. Declan Rice scored two free-kick goals to give the Gunners one more step toward advancing to the semifinals.

While it's never good to write off Real Madrid considering their history, Roy Keane is doing as he's declared the tie over despite 90 minutes left to decide a winner (via The Standard).  

The game is over, Arsenal are 3-0 up and worried – relax. This is not the great Real Madrid team. They’re not even going to win the league this year – this is a poor Real Madrid team.

Roy Keane

While Keane was ready to call the tie done and dusted, former Arsenal player Ian Wright wasn’t quite on board with that take.

Real Madrid have never come back from a 3-0 down in the first leg. They've never done that so hopefully we won't be the first. However, they have players that can score goals quickly.

Ian Wright

