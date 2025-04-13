Real Madrid CF ON SI

Alaves vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Clash

Real Madrid is trying to get back on course in La Liga.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / CordonPress

Real Madrid is looking to get back to winning ways when it takes on Alaves on Sunday afternoon in La Liga, knowing that Barcelona has pulled out a seven-point lead at the top.

A 1-0 win for Barcelona over Leganes on Saturday means that the Blaugrana would be in great shape if Los Blancos did anything other than beat Alaves. The home team sits 17th before kick-off, meaning they are working hard to avoid relegation and will not roll over easily.

Having lost to Valencia last weekend and then lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League, another defeat here would put some serious pressure on Carlo Ancelotti and his players.

The Italian coach has opted to focus more on the Arsenal game, with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. both on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Alaves

1. Courtois

17. L. Vazquez

35. Asencio

22. Rudiger

20. Garcia

8. Valverde

14. Tchouameni

6. Camavinga

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

11. Rodrygo

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Alavés vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Alaves vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match

Toni Kroos Reveals Why Arsenal Could Panic Against Real Madrid in the UCL Quarter-Final Second Leg

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Alaves vs Real Madrid

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/Matchday