Alaves vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid is looking to get back to winning ways when it takes on Alaves on Sunday afternoon in La Liga, knowing that Barcelona has pulled out a seven-point lead at the top.
A 1-0 win for Barcelona over Leganes on Saturday means that the Blaugrana would be in great shape if Los Blancos did anything other than beat Alaves. The home team sits 17th before kick-off, meaning they are working hard to avoid relegation and will not roll over easily.
Having lost to Valencia last weekend and then lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League, another defeat here would put some serious pressure on Carlo Ancelotti and his players.
The Italian coach has opted to focus more on the Arsenal game, with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. both on the bench.
Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Alaves
1. Courtois
17. L. Vazquez
35. Asencio
22. Rudiger
20. Garcia
8. Valverde
14. Tchouameni
6. Camavinga
15. Guler
9. Mbappe
11. Rodrygo
