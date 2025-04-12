Alaves vs Real Madrid: Odds And Prediction
Real Madrid are set to play Deportivo Alaves in a La Liga away clash on Sunday, April 13. It's damage control time for Carlo Ancelotti's side as Los Blancos have lost two back-to-back games to Valencia in the league and Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.
Los Merengues are second in the league with 63 points from 30 matches, four points less than league leaders Barcelona. Alaves, meanwhile, are 17th with 30 points from as many games.
While it's championship aspirations for the away side, it's a relegation battle for the home side. Let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the crucial La Liga game. (Odds via Draftkings)
Alaves vs Real Madrid Odds
Moneyline:
Alaves: +400
Draw: +290
Real Madrid: -170
Both teams to score:
Yes: -140
No: +110
Double chance:
Tie or Real Madrid: -650
Alaves or Real Madrid: -425
Alaves or Tie: +130
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -175, Under +120)
Alaves: 1.5 (Over +220, Under -350)
Alaves vs Real Madrid prediction
Real Madrid are in a rough patch of form at the moment. They have also been dropping points in the league, losing two of their last five matches, winning the other three.
Alaves have won two of their last five, drawing two and losing the other. They have eight points from those matches, compared to Los Blancos' nine. However, those eight points have helped El Glorioso move out of the relegation places.
That said, Real Madrid are much better in overall quality. It's also a matter of returning to form ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.
Carlo Ancelotti's side should come in focused and be determined as they look to keep themselves in the La Liga title race.
Winner: Real Madrid
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Alavés vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Alaves vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Toni Kroos Reveals Why Arsenal Could Panic Against Real Madrid in the UCL Quarter-Final Second Leg
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Alaves vs Real Madrid