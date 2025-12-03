Athletic Club 0-3 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappe Hits Two Clinical Finishes

Real Madrid ended their poor run of form in La Liga, beating Athletic Club 3-0 at the San Mames Stadium. The win means they close the gap at the top to one point after Barcelona's win yesterday.

Kylian Mbappe continued where he left off against Girona. The Frenchmen scored twice and assisted Eduardo Camavinga for a comfortable three points. However, Thibaut Courtois made a crucial save with the score at 1-0.

There was definitley a reaction after the disappointing draw this past weekend. Real Madrid dominated possession and controlled the majority of the game in the attacking third.

Kylian Mbappe Fires Real Madrid to Victory

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Real Madrid started the game on the front foot, something we have not been used to this season. After just four minutes, the away team had two chances. First, Kylian Mbappe pounced on a loose ball and saw his effort brilliantly saved by Unai Simon. Then moments later, Vinicius Jr. had a long-range effort saved.

In the seventh minute, they did have the lead. That man Mbappe again. The Frenchman controlled an excellent cross-field pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, beat a couple of defenders, and fired in from the edge of the area.

After the goal, the game slowed down a little with Xabi Alonso's side still looking the more dangerous. Just before the 19th-minute mark, Vini Jr. was played through on goal, and although it was a tightish angle, he passed back to no one instead of taking the shot.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The first real chance for Athletic Club came from a Real Madrid mistake. However, as he has done a lot this season, Thibaut Courtois saved from Gorka Guruzeta's shot. Once again, just before the 30-minute mark, the Belgian made an even better save, somehow stopping Alex Berenhuer when he looked destined to score.

Just before half-time, Real Madrid doubled their lead. Mbappe turned provider, heading across the goal from a Trent cross for Eduardo Camavinga to nod into an empty net. A strong lead heading into the break.

The home team started the second half much better and forced Courotis into an early save from long range. After five minutes, the game settled down with Real looking to regain control of the ball. There was some bad news for Alonso as Trent had to be replaced by Raul Asencio after picking up an injury.

The game looked to be tied up in the 59th minute, Mbappe adding his second to make it 3-0. Similar to the goal against Valencia in November, the No. 9 fired in from the edge of the area to beat Simon on his near post.

The game fizzled out, with both teams having a few half-chances but nothing major. Eduardo Camavinga also had to be replaced with an injury, another blemish on the brilliant win.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Real Madrid are finally back at the Santiago Bernabeu after six consecutive games on the road in all competitions. They Face Celta Vigo on Sunday, December 7.

Nominees Announced for Globe Soccer Awards with Real Madrid Snubbed in Major Category

Real Madrid Transfer News: Nathaniel Brown Shortlisted, $33 Million Greek Prodigy & More - December 3, 2025

Real Madrid Suffer Blow with Defender Ruled Out Until 2026

Real Madrid Handed Transfer Setback in Pursuit of Defender