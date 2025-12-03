Real Madrid Transfer News: Nathaniel Brown Shortlisted, $33 Million Greek Prodigy & More - December 3, 2025

Real Madrid are compiling a shortlist of players it may be interested in signing in 2026, with a clear focus on young players. Xabi Alonso looks to build for the future with youth, but with experience.

Despite signing a left-back this past summer, Los Blancos are eyeing another young player at the position in German international Nathaniel Brown. They are also said to be discussing a bid for one of the top Greek teenage prospects.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal and Liverpool were both interested in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in the summer. Nothing materialized, but they could be about to test the water again in 2026. The Brazilian has seen limited playing time under Xabi Alonso and is said to be becoming increasingly frustrated in Madrid. Los Blancos are also said to be willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old. - Caught Offside

Greek 18-year-old sensation Christos Mouzakitis is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs. The Olympiacos midfielder has made a great start to his career, with Real Madrid potentially looking to go ahead with a move. The teenager could be signed for around $38 million (€33 million). Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also monitoring Mouzakitis. - The Daily Mail

Real Madrid are one of the several clubs that have Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown on their summer shortlist. Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested in the German international left-back. Los Blancos scouts have been spotted at recent games. The club are expecting the 22-year-old to leave in the summer. - Florian Plettenberg

🚨⚪️ EXCL | Nathaniel #Brown is on Real Madrid’s shortlist for the coming summer!



The 22 y/o left-back and new international was spotted by Real’s scouts most recently against Köln and Atalanta.



Barcelona are also showing concrete interest, while Manchester United are keeping… pic.twitter.com/mceHRtUPmX — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 1, 2025

Liverpool look set to win the battle for Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi, with Real Madrid cooling their interest. The center-back is out of contract in the summer and is likely to leave the London club. The Reds failed in a bid to sign him in August, leaving the door open for Real Madrid. However, Liverpool are still a firm favorite to get a deal done. - The Athletic

Arsenal and Real Madrid have been in some fierce battles, especially over transfers. The latest name both could battle for is Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz. The Turkish international has had a good few years in Serie A, and the big clubs outside of Italy are interested in signing the 20-year-old. - Corriere dello Sport

The Latest Real Madrid News

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash with Rotation Expected

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Game Press Conference Ahead of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid Handed Transfer Setback in Pursuit of Defender

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds