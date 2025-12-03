Real Madrid Players Nominated for Globe Soccer Awards, but Snubbed in Best Team Category

It has been a difficult season, and 2025 has been generally difficult for Real Madrid—poor results, bad injury luck, lots of off-the-pitch noise, and so on.

However, with the current first team squad, there is still a belief that things can be turned around. This side is too good to continue not winning games consistently.

Perhaps this has been proven today, with several players nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards.

To begin, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius are finalists for the best men's player in 2025 - alongside Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Nuno Mendes, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha, Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde are finalists for best midfielder in 2025. They are nominated alongside the midfielders in the aforementioned player list, as well as Joao Neves and Fermin Lopez.

Further ahead, Mbappe is also a finalist for the best forward in 2025, alongside the other forwards and Harry Kane. Oddly, Vinicius is not included on this list, despite being one of the overall finalists, whereas Kane is the opposite.

Finally, for the players, Arda Guler is a finalist for emerging player in 2025, alongside Eliesse Ben Seghir, Pau Cubarsi, Doue, and Neves. To finish off, Xabi Alonso is nominated for best coach in 2025, alongside Mikel Arteta, Luis Enrique, Hansi Flick, Enzo Maresca, and Arne Slot.

Real Madrid Not Nominated for Best Team in the World

Real Madrid itself has not been nominated for the best men's club of 2025, having won the award in 2024 following a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double, which sums up the club's calendar year as a whole.

One side that were nominated are Flamengo, who won the Copa Libertadores last week. Former Real Madrid defender Danilo scored the winner in the final, making him the first player to win the Libertadores and the Champions League twice, having won the latter with Real in 2016 and 2017.

So, this goes to show the level of player Real Madrid have. It is not for any lack of talent. It goes to show that you can have any player you want, but you need cohesion, chemistry, balance, a clear tactical plan, and so on.

Let's hope that these quite clearly very talented players can turn things around as soon as possible.

