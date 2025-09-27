Atlético Madrid 5-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Fall in the Derby

Real Madrid suffered their first loss of the season after a 5-2 loss in the Madrid derby against Atlético Madrid. In an entertaining first half, Atlético's Le Normand gave his side an early lead, though Madrid responded with two goals from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Guler, but Sørloth put both sides on level terms at the break. However, a second-half brace from Julian Alvarez and an injury-time goal from Griezmann secured a crucial win for Diego Simeone's team.

The loss put Real Madrid's top spot in the league in danger ahead of Barcelona's clash against Real Sociedad on September 28.

Real Madrid Fall Against Atlético in the Derby

In a hostile Metropolitano, Real Madrid quickly found themselves on the back foot. Inside the opening three minutes, Sørloth looked set to put the hosts ahead, only for Éder Militão to produce a superb last-gasp tackle to deny him. After 14 minutes, Los Colchoneros took the lead thanks to Robin Le Normand's close-range header. Giuliano Simeone whipped in a pinpoint cross that found the Spanish international, who rose above Tchouaméni to power his header goalwards.

Completely against the run of play, Kylian Mbappé drew Los Blancos level after 25 minutes with their first real opportunity of the game. The French superstar netted his eighth goal of the season, latching onto a clever through ball from Arda Guler.

Eight minutes before halftime, Real Madrid turned the game over as Arda Guler added his name on the scoresheet. A sloppy turnover from Atlético in their own half allowed Vini Jr. to pick out Guler, who met the cross with a crisp half-volley to fire into the back of the net.

In the dying moments of the half, Diego Simeone's men thought they had leveled the score when Lenglet met the ball on a corner; however, the goal was overturned for a handball from the French international. Minutes later, nonetheless, Sørloth rose highest to head home the equaliser from Koke's perfectly accurate cross to end an entertaining first half.

Five minutes into the second half, the game took another twist as Julian Alvarez put the hosts back in front from the spot after a foul from Arda Guler. The Argentine then netted his second goal of the day with a remarkable free-kick that left no chance to Thibault Courtois as he gave a two-goal lead to the hosts.

In the last 25 minutes of the game, Atlético sat deep in front of their box, looking to protect their advantage while Xabi Alonso's men pushed forward in attack. In the dying embers, substitute Antoine Griezmann capped off Atlético's win with a fifth goal.

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights

Up next, Real Madrid will travel to Kazakhstan to face Kairat in their second Champions League game as they will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

