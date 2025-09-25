Wayne Rooney Reveals Why People Think He Hates Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has played alongside some of the best players in his career, with stops at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and other notable clubs. During his time at the Red Devils, he played alongside one of the best players England has produced, Wayne Rooney.
The two formed a formidable partnership at the top, scoring plenty of goals that helped deliver Champions League and Premier League titles. Ronaldo left to join Real Madrid, while Rooney stayed in Manchester for many more years.
Wayne Rooney Loves Cristinao Ronaldo Despite Fans Thoughts
However, later in life, fans believe that Rooney hates Ronaldo. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, a podcast with Rooney and Ronaldo's former teammate. Rooney said about the reason why fans thought that, but declared it wasn't true.
People think I hate him. I think he's an absolute genius; what he's doing is incredible. I don't think people realise how close he and I were.Wayne Rooney
During Ronaldo's time in Spain, the hot topic among football fans was who was better: Ronaldo or Barcelona's Lionel Messi. It's a debate that continues to this day and will for a long time. Rooney has always been on team Messi, and he said that was the reason why fans think he dislikes Ronaldo.
Just because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don't like Cristiano. What he's doing to be honest, over the last couple of years, I'm thinking, 'Do you know what?', he's probably gonna be the one when you look back, Cristiano, because he keeps going.Wayne Rooney
The now-retired Rooney, who has had spells as a head coach, revealed why he prefers Messi. He also said whichever side of the argument you are on, you can't argue with them both being excellent players.
Ronaldo's a killer. People think because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, that I don't like him or I speak down on him.Wayne Rooney
“[I prefer the way Messi plays], that's it - you might prefer Cristiano, this person might prefer Messi or Ronaldo, but I don't think you can argue with any of them two.
