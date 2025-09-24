El Clasico: Date and Time Revealed for Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Clash in October

When the schedule for the 2025-26 La Liga season was released, most fans will be searching for the first El Clasico game of the season, especially those of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The first was scheduled for October at the Santiago Bernabeu, the weekend commencing October 24.

After losing all four of the El Clasico matches last season in all competitions, Los Blancos will be looking to give their fans the bragging rights and make a big statement early in the season as they look to wrestle back the La Liga title. Being at the Bernabeu is also a positive for Xabi Alonso's side.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

What Date and Time is the First El Clasico in October?

The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, with a 4:15 p.m. local time kickoff. That is 10:15 a.m. EST and 7:15 a.m. PST.

📌 Real Madrid - Barcelona will be played on Sunday, October 26, at 16:15 CET! pic.twitter.com/WVONgqcJ61 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 24, 2025

Real Madrid Have Tough Part of Schedule Upcoming

It's been a solid start to the season for Los Blancos under Xabi Alonso. After six La Liga games, they sit at the top of the table with maximum points. With Barcelona playing one less game at the time and having drawn once, they sit five points behind Real.

Despite the good start, the media are saying that Xabi Alonso's team has had an easy time so far. They have beaten strong teams in previous seasons, such as Real Sociedad and Mallorca, but five of the six wins have come against teams in the bottom half of the table. Now, the next month of games will show if they are really able to challenge Barcelona this season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It starts this weekend at Real Madrid, who face Atletico in the Madrid Derby at the Metropolitano Stadium. Their city rivals have not started the season well, but on the road, it will be an actual test of what this team can be. Then, before the international break, they face Villarreal.

Then, at the end of October, it's Barcelona. Getafe and Valencia, before that, are always tricky, so the run of games after that will give us an understanding of how good their Real Madrid team is.

The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumors & More

Levante Player Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Vinicius Jr. After Loss to Real Madrid

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid Beat Levante in La Liga

Levante 1-4 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappe Stays Hot

Franco Mastantuono Nets Impressive First Career Goal for Real Madrid (Watch)