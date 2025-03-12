Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for Second Leg of Champions League Round of 16 showdown
Real Madrid will make the short trip to the Riyadh Metropolitano to clash with city rivals Atlético Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 12.
Last week, Ancelotti's side came out victorious in the first leg 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz.
Over the weekend, Los Blancos ran out victors against Rayo Vallecano to tie Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while Diego Simeone's side fell to a shock defeat against Getafe.
Here is how Real Madrid could line up on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid:
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian keeper was rested over the weekend but should start in this crucial game against his former side.
RB: Federico Valverde - Though Lucas Vasquez is back in the squad, Valverde should be the one starting in the right-back position. He had a very solid outing in the first leg, and the same level will be expected of him on March 12.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger was rested against Rayo Vallecano this weekend while recovering from the flu. However, he will have recovered in time and will lead Madrid's backline in the second leg.
CB: Raul Asencio - Asencio should be the one to partner Rudiger at the center-back position. Alaba could be a good alternative if Ancelotti sees him fit enough to start such an important game.
LB: Ferland Mendy - The number one option in this position. Fran Garcia started their last league. Therefore, the French international is set to start in the Champions League.
CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The perfect deep-lying midfielder in Ancelotti's system. The Frenchman is set to start against Atlético Madrid.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga will certainly start this important game. The Italian coach highly values his box-to-box ability. Luka Modric is a solid alternative in this position if he chooses.
CM: Jude Bellingham - While Bellingham was suspended, Brahim Diaz was one of Madrid's best players and scored the crucial goal in the first leg. Nevertheless, the English star is set to start against their city rivals in the second leg.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian put up a great performance in the first leg last week and remains one of Ancelotti's most reliable players.
LW: Vini Jr. - Despite his excellent form in the Champions League this season, Vinicius Junior struggled to have a big impact in the first leg. However, the Brazilian will look to qualify his side for the next round of the competition.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - After a difficult game last week, he bounced back perfectly with a goal against Rayo Vallecano this weekend. With 15 goals since the start of the year, Mbappé will look to maintain his excellent scoring form in this crucial tie.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Played to Be Assessed Before Atletico Madrid Game Due to Fever
Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead of Champions League Second Leg Clash
La Liga Title Race: Real Madrid and Its Rivals Next Five Games After Matchday 27