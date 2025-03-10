La Liga Title Race: Real Madrid and Its Rivals Next Five Games After Matchday 27
Real Madrid is locked in a three-way battle in the 2024/25 La Liga title race. Over the past months, the lead at the top has changed numerous times.
Los Blancos managed a 2-1 win over city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, March 9. The three points took them above Atletico Madrid, who gave away two late goals against Getafe to lose 2-1.
Barcelona vs. Osasuna was postponed due to the sad passing of club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia hours before the game.
This means that both Madrid teams have 11 games remaining, while Barcelona has 12. Here are the current standings after Matchday 27.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
Goal Difference
1
Barcelona
57
26
+46
2
Real Madrid
57
27
+31
3
Atletico Madrid
56
27
+26
Real Madrid went joint on points with Bara after matchday 27, with the Catalan club having an extra game to play. However, their goal difference is much better than Los Blancos'.
Real Madrid's Next Five Games
Saturday, March 15 - Villarreal (A)
Saturday, March 29 - Leganés (H)
Sunday, April 6 - Valencia (H)
Sunday, April 13 - Alavés (A)
Sunday, April 20 - Athletic Club (H)
Real Madrid will face a tough trip to Villarreal after the Champions League Round of 16-second leg against Atletico Madrid. The Yellow Submarines sit in fifth place in the standings.
They then face three teams in the bottom five: Leganes (H), Valencia (H), and Alaves (A). They will then face another big test of its title credentials, playing fourth-placed Athletic Club at the Bernabeu.
Los Blancos won the reverse fixtures in four of the five opponents. They lost 2-0 to Los Leones in one of their worst performances this season.
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's Next Five Games
Barcelona's Next Five Games
Saturday, March 16 - Atletico Madrid (A)
Sunday, March 29 - Girona (H)
Sunday, April 6 - Real Betis(H)
Sunday, April 13 - Leganés (A)
Sunday, April 20 - Celta Vigo (H)
Atketico Madrid's Next Five Games
Saturday, March 16 - Barcelona (H)
Saturday, March 29 - Sevilla (A)
Sunday, April 6 - Espanyol (A)
Sunday, April 13 - Real Valladolid (H)
Sunday, April 20 - Las Palmas (A)
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Thibaut Courtois' Former Lover Reveals She And Their Son Could Be Made Homeless
How Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Inspires Athletic Club's Nico Williams
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Scores Incredible Solo Goal Against Rayo Vallecano (Watch)
Brahim Diaz Wins Real Madrid Player of the Month for February