La Liga Title Race: Real Madrid and Its Rivals Next Five Games After Matchday 27

Real Madrid is now on the same points as Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid is locked in a three-way battle in the 2024/25 La Liga title race. Over the past months, the lead at the top has changed numerous times.

Los Blancos managed a 2-1 win over city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, March 9. The three points took them above Atletico Madrid, who gave away two late goals against Getafe to lose 2-1.

Barcelona vs. Osasuna was postponed due to the sad passing of club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia hours before the game.

This means that both Madrid teams have 11 games remaining, while Barcelona has 12. Here are the current standings after Matchday 27.

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

Goal Difference

1

Barcelona

57

26

+46

2

Real Madrid

57

27

+31

3

Atletico Madrid

56

27

+26

Real Madrid went joint on points with Bara after matchday 27, with the Catalan club having an extra game to play. However, their goal difference is much better than Los Blancos'.

Real Madrid's Next Five Games

Saturday, March 15 - Villarreal (A)
Saturday, March 29 - Leganés (H)
Sunday, April 6 - Valencia (H)
Sunday, April 13 - Alavés (A)
Sunday, April 20 - Athletic Club (H)

Real Madrid will face a tough trip to Villarreal after the Champions League Round of 16-second leg against Atletico Madrid. The Yellow Submarines sit in fifth place in the standings.

They then face three teams in the bottom five: Leganes (H), Valencia (H), and Alaves (A). They will then face another big test of its title credentials, playing fourth-placed Athletic Club at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos won the reverse fixtures in four of the five opponents. They lost 2-0 to Los Leones in one of their worst performances this season.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's Next Five Games

Barcelona's Next Five Games

Saturday, March 16 - Atletico Madrid (A)
Sunday, March 29 - Girona (H)
Sunday, April 6 - Real Betis(H)
Sunday, April 13 - Leganés (A)
Sunday, April 20 - Celta Vigo (H)

Atketico Madrid's Next Five Games

Saturday, March 16 - Barcelona (H)
Saturday, March 29 - Sevilla (A)
Sunday, April 6 - Espanyol (A)
Sunday, April 13 - Real Valladolid (H)
Sunday, April 20 - Las Palmas (A)

