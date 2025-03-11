Real Madrid Played to Be Assessed Before Atletico Madrid Game Due to Fever
Real Madrid takes a 2-1 lead to the Metropolitano Stadium in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie.
Los Blancos are sweating on the fitness of one of its key players ahead of the game. Brahim Diaz suffers from a fever and will be assessed tomorrow to determine his fitness.
Diaz was reportedly a potential starter in the game, ahead of Eduardo Camavinga. Starter or not, he would be a key player for Carlo Ancelotti and a miss if he could not feature against Atletico.
Diaz can play in an advanced midfield role or out wide, so he offers plenty of versatility for Real Madrid. He has also been in excellent form, scoring the winning goal in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.
One bit of good news for Ancelotti is that Jude Bellingham is available after missing the first leg due to a suspension.
