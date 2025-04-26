Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (AET): Report And Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Lose The Copa Del Rey Final
Real Madrid suffered Copa del Rey heartbreak as they lost 3-2 after extra time to Barcelona. Jules Koundé's strike in the 116th minute resulted in the trophy heading to Catalonia.
Real Madrid suffered a setback in the first 10 minutes when Ferland Mendy had to be replaced with an injury. The Frenchman, who had just returned after missing a month, was replaced by Fran Garcia.
Barcelona dominated the opening 25 minutes, but they only created one good opening, Jules Koundé forcing a good save from Thibaut Courtois with a header. However, they did take the lead in the 28th minute with a wonder strike from Pedri.
Vinicius Jr. won a penalty in stoppage time but was flagged as offside in the build-up. Los Blancos were only down 1-0 at half-time, meaning Carlo Ancelotti needed a big team talk. That involved Kylian Mbappe, who came on for the second half.
Real started the second half well, Vinicius forcing Barca goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny into a double save. They looked much more dangerous with Mbappe on the field, but had to be cautious against the counter-attack.
Mbappe was a constant danger, and he was the man who got the equalizer, scoring from a superb free-kick in the 70th minute. The Frenchman was the man who won it on the edge of the box; he then dusted himself off and smashed one in off the post.
Seven minutes later, Aurélien Tchouaméni headed Madrid in front. The Frenchman battled through bodies to head home from Arda Guler's corner. It was a fantastic turnaround from Ancelotti's side. However, Barca were soon level, Ferran Torres scoring in the 84th minute.
When the game looked like it was heading to extra time, Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the 96th minute of stoppage time. After a long VAR check, the referee overturned the decision to the relief of Raul Asencio, who was said to have fouled Raphiniha. It meant another 30 minutes of action for both teams.
There were some weary bodies during extra time, and it would be something special or a mistake that would win it for either team. That did happen, and there was an error from Brahim Diaz not going to the ball, with Koundé pinching the ball and hitting a strike from the end of the area into the bottom corner. It was a great strike to win the match.
Real Madrid's next game is in La Liga against Celta Vigo on April 4; then they take on Barcelona in the final El Clásico of the season on April 11. Both games will be huge games in the La Liga title race.
