Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Final
Real Madrid have a chance to list another piece of silverware this Saturday as they face rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. They are set to meet at the Estadio La Cartuja, with Real seeking revenge against Barcelona.
The Catalan side has won both El Clásicos this season, with two more to play. Los Blancos suffered heavy defeats in both games, one in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Both teams have a team full of star players and plenty of serial trophy winners. Choosing who should make it into a combined XI is extremely difficult. Going on recent form, here is a starting XI of the best current Real Madrid and Barca players
Real Madrid & Barcelona Combined XI
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and would get into every team in Spain. He has saved Real on numerous occasions, none more so than this season.
RB: Jules Koundé - Real do not have a legitimate right-back, and although Fede Valverde has done well, Kounde is a solid player at the position. The Frenchman is strong in defense but offers a great offensive dynamic.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German international has won it all for Real Madrid and, at 32, is still one of the best center-backs in the world. He has so much quality and also can get under an opposing forward's skin.
CB: Ronald Araújo - One of Barcelona's captains, the Uruguayan is a powerful defender who offers versatility. Raul Asencio is playing well, but Araujo holds this young Barca defense together.
LB: Alejandro Balde - Ferland Mendy has been brilliant for Los Blancos in the past but has suffered with injuries and form this season. Balde is another young talent who has a bright future.
CM: Jude Bellingham - The Englishman is world-class in his day and has taken the game numerous times by the scruff of the neck and got the team a result.
CM: Pedri - Despite his mature performances, Pedri is still just 22. His composure and ability to dictate a game in midfield is crazy, and Real will be hoping he has an off day on Saturday.
CM: Federico Valverde - The midfield needs more defensive stability, and Fede Valverde offers that. Also, he has one of the deadliest long-range shots in soccer. He does not provide a weakness in any area.
RW: Lamine Yamal - The 2024 Golden Boy, Lamine Yamal, may be just 17, but he has been playing at a high level since he was 16. One of the brightest talents in the world and was devastating in both El Clasicos this season.
ST: Vini Jr.- Leaving Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski out is tough for the ST position, but Vinicius Jr has been in better form than Mbappe, and Lewandowski is injured. The Brazilian is the 2024 FIFA Best Player of the Year.
LW: Raphinha - Another Brazilian, Raphinha, has been the form player from both sides over the last few months. He has a real chance of winning the Ballon d'Or in 2025.
