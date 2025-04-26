Barcelona Fans Heard Chanting Insulting Abuse About Vinicius Jr. (Video)
The build-up to the Copa del Rey final has not been dull, which is a given when it's an El Clasico. Despite rumors yesterday, Real Madrid vs Barcelona will go ahead tonight in Seville.
As the fans ascend towards the La Cartuja stadium, a video has emerged of some horrid chants from Barcelona fans aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.
The video shared on social media by Carrusel Deportivo shows Barcelona fans chanting "¡VINICIUS, MUÉRETE!" which translates to "Vinicius Die!". Spanish tabloid Marca also said that colleagues at Cadena Ser had testified to the hatred from a selection of Barca fans towards the Brazilian.
It's not the first time opposing fans have used the same chants towards the Brazilian, with several La Liga teams heard chanting the vile words. Vini Jr. looks to be a clear target from opposing fans, something he is aware of.
Vinicius has a strong character and manages to handle it all well, but he has been visibly upset in the past. The club has backed the Brazilian, asking the league to look into previous racist chants at the 24-year-old.
Vinicius Jr will likely start up front alongside Brazilian teammate Rodrygo for a crucial match for Los Blancos. A win could change the trajectory of the season.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Final
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Referees Amid Real Madrid Chaos
Real Madrid Releases Official Statement Amid Copa del Rey War With Referees