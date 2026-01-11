Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Alonso Feels The Pressure

Real Madrid lost out on their chance to lift the Spanish Super Cup, losing 3-2 to Barcelona in an exhilarating game. Three goals in stoppage time of the first half made it 2-2 at half-time.

The winning goal came mid-way through the second half, Raphinha getting his second with the help of a deflection. Frenkie de Jong saw red late on, but Los Blancos could not find the equalizer.

Questions will be asked about head coach Xabi Alonso, but his team had its moments in the game and, on another day, could have won it.

Back-to-back Spanish Super Cup final losses for Real Madrid

The first 30 minutes of the game were dominated by Barcelona, with Thibaut Courtois making several saves. However, Real Madrid caught the Catalan side on the counter a couple of times. The best chance fell to Gonzalo Garcia, who hit a tame effort straight at the goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Barca did go in front in the 36th minute, Raphinha driving an effort into the bottom corner, a deserved lead. However, we then saw a crazy stoppage time period. First on the 45+2, Vinicius Jr. danced his way past three Barcelona defenders from the left, prodding home to make it 1-1.

Two minutes later, it was 2-1 to Barcelona. Los Blancos center-backs left a huge gap at the back, with Pedri easily threading a ball through. Robert Lewandowski latched onto it and dinked the ball over the on-rushing Courtois.

That was not the end of the scoring in the first half as Madrid made it 2-2 minutes later. A corner from Rodrygo found Dean Huijsen, who saw his header hit the bar. However, Garcia reacted quickest to poke home the rebound. A blistering end to the first 45 minutes.

The second half started feisty, with several yellow cards for late tackles. It seems to favour Real Madrid, with Barcelona more concerned with complaining to the referee. Both teams looked like scoring the third, with Rodrygo and Raphinha forcing saves.

At the 70th-minute mark, it looked destined to be 3-2 Barca. Lamine Yamal met a cutback from Jules Koundé, but his shot was straight at Courtois, who palmed it away. Moments later, they did take the lead, and it was fortunate. Raphina slipped when he hit a shot from the edge of the area, and it deflected off Raul Asencio and past the goalkeeper.

With 15 minutes left, Alonso turned to Kylian Mbappe to try to rescue the final. Los Blancos was trying to find the equilzer, but the team looked out on their feet. With 5 minutes of stoppage time, Barca had to play with 10 men, with Frenkie de Jong receiving a straight red for a high tackle on Mbappe.

Real Madrid's focus returns to another cup competition, the Copa del Rey. They face Albacete on Wednesday, January 14. They then face Levante in La Liga on January 17.

