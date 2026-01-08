Arsenal Reportedly Ready To Move For Real Madrid Youngster

Arsenal are flying high in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League and are among the strongest clubs in Europe. Despite their elite roster, they continue to monitor the market for any opportunities to strengthen further.

The Gunners have been recently linked to Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, as have Manchester City. However, Arsenal are reportedly interested in another Los Blancos player, seen as a future star.

According to Spanish outlet E-Notices, Mikel Arteta's side are very interested in Turkish forward Arda Guler. The young attacking midfielder is high on the Real Madrid man, and the club are said to be readying a bid of around $105 million (€90 million).

Real Madrid star Arda Guler wanted by others

Real Madrid signed Ada Guler back in 2023 and expected great things from the young Turk. However, his career in Spain has been slow, but things looked to be getting better by the end of the 2024-25 season.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, he saw more time on the field, and the start of the Xabi Alonso reign that continued. The new coach assigned Guler a new role, playing at the No. 10 spot behind the striker rather than on the right. It started very well, but his form dipped in the last few months of 2025.

Arsenal now could see that as an opportunity to test how Los Blancos feel about Guler. If the rumoured opening bid is correct, then it would be a big decision for Alonso and the club's hierarchy. They paid Fenerbahce over $23 million (€20 million) and saw it as a huge profit if they sold to the Premier League leaders.

It all comes down to whether Real Madrid feel he will develop further into an important player. Arsenal capitalized on a similar situation with Martin Odegaard, who they initially signed on loan in 2021 before signing him permanently. It has worked out well, with the Norwegian, the captain of both club and country, who sees one of the best midfielders in the world.

The feeling is that the Spanish giants are not ready to let the 20-year-old leave just yet, as they believe in his abilities. However, with such a big bid, it's going to test their resolve as they could use the funds to strengthen other areas.

