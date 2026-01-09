Vinicius Jr. And Teammates Fire Shots At Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone

It was a typical Madrid Derby when Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid met in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. The white team prevailed, winning 2-1 against their city rivals and booking a place in the final against Barcelona on January 11.

The result could have gone either way, with the game a very physical encounter, as it usually is between the two Madrid teams. Also, as usual, there was a flash point during the game.

In the 81st minute of the game, Vinicius Jr. was withdrawn, being replaced by Arda Guler. As he approached the sideline, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone shouted something at the Brazilian, which in turn caused a little scuffle between staff and players.

It has been reported that Simeone mentioned the whistles that the Brazilian received from his own fans in December. Vinicius and other Los Blancos players have had the perfect response to the Argentine coach after the game.

Vinicius Jr. reacts to Diego Simeone comments

The pictures showed Diego Simeone pointing to his ear, suggesting to Vinicius, "Can you hear the whistles?" and also said the club was going to get rid of him. The Brazilian took offense and tried to get close to the Atletico coach, but he was held back by his teammates, with Los Rojiblancos players such as Koke also getting involved.

Simeone and Vinicius Jr. both received yellow cards, with Xabi Alonso seen asking the Atletico bench, "Why is he talking to my players?" The Real Madrid head coach spoke after the game about the incident, saying, "What he said to him is not an example of good sportsmanship."

Diego Simeone was booked after a heated conversation with Vinicius Jr while he was being substituted last night 😤



TV cameras first picked up the pair debating an Atletico penalty appeal in the first half, before Simeone appeared to repeatedly tell Vinicius that Real "were… pic.twitter.com/KHUamYtHhe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2026

Vinicius Jr. got his revenge later, commenting on a post that showed a picture of him and Simeone on the touchline. It was written in Portuguese, but Fabrizio Romano translated it in his post.

“Simeone has lost another knockout game” Vinicius Jr.

He wasn't the only player who fired shots at the head coach. Dani Ceballos was asked about the confrontation after the game by DAZN España. The midfielder spoke about Simeone’s past failures against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"I reckon the Cholo still hasn't got over those two finals he's lost against Real Madrid" Dani Ceballos

The two teams will next meet on March 22 in La Liga, unless they meet earlier in the Copa del Rey. Whenever the next game is played, expect this situation to be brought up again.

