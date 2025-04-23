Real Madrid Extend Two Players' Contracts Until After The Club World Cup (Report)
There is still over a month left of the La Liga season for Real Madrid, where they are still hopeful they can beat rivals Barcelona to the title. After the season concludes, players will not head to sunny destinations to relax; they will head to the United States to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Los Blancos will participate in the 32-team tournament, with their first game on June 18. They face three opponents in the group stage, and if they progress into the knockout stages, they will play in July.
This is a problem for two Los Blancos players whose contracts expire at the end of June. Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez are the players in question, and according to Diario AS, the club has extended their contract until the end of July, covering them until after the final if they make it that far.
It's excellent news for the two players, but they are uncertain whether they will be at the club for the 2025-26 season.
Reports have suggested that Vázquez will not be offered a new deal, and the 33-year-old must look for a new club. The jury is still out on Modric, who performed well when called upon. Seen as a good squad member, he may be offered another year, something he is hopeful of getting.
In the same article, it was said that David Alaba and Fran Garcia, whose contracts expire in 2026, are potential departures in the summer. The former is the more likely to stay at the club until the end of his contract.
