Real Madrid Star To Miss The Rest Of The Season And The FIFA Club World Cup (Report)
Real Madrid managed three crucial points against Getafe on April 23 in the La Liga title race. However, it came with a setback. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga had to leave the field with an injury near the end of the game, and it's bad news for Carlo Ancelotti.
Camavinga replaced David Alaba at half-time after the Austrian picked up an injury. However, Camavinga could not continue the game as he was seen limping off the field late in the game.
Real Madrid have published a medical report, and he has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle. The Frenchman will undergo further tests, but reports suggest he will be out for the foreseeable.
MORE: Real Madrid Extend Two Players' Contracts Until After The Club World Cup (Report)
Journalist Arancha Rodríguez reported that Camavinga will be out for at least three months. This means he will miss the remainder of the season and the FIFA Club World Cup.
The 22-year-old has been used as a left-back in big games, as has Alaba. If Ferland Mendy is not ready against Barcelona, Fran Garcia will play in the Copa del Rey final.
It also means the Frenchman is not an option in midfield for the final La Liga matches. Luckily for Ancelotti, Dani Ceballos has returned, but he still has limited options.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Copa del Rey Matches
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ Win
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid Win
Real Madrid Revealed To Have Low Percentage Chance Of Winning The La Liga Title