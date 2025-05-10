Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the Final El Clasico of the Season
The fourth and final El Clasico will be played on May 11, with Real Madrid knowing that three points is the only result that keeps their La Liga title dream alive. Barcelona do not want to secure the title, but sweep Los Blancos, having won the previous three games this season.
It looks like Carlo Ancelotti's final El Clasico with his expected departure. It will be like most of the others this season, trying to find the right starting lineup with several players out injured.
Rodrygo is back from illness, but could he start on the bench due to Arda Guler's recent performances? Here is the predicted lineup for Real Madrid ahead of the Barcelona game.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the club and has been a saviour in many games this season.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - The midfielder has filled in at right-back, but his defensive frailties have been a huge concern. Coming up against Raphinha, Ancelotti may go for Fede Valverde, but he loses his qualities in midfield. He also doesn't have many options in midfield if he plays him at right-back.
CB: Aurelien Tchouameni - Another midfielder in the back four due to injuries, Tchouameni, has played center-back several times this season and will need to be the leader in Antonio Rudiger's absence.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young defender has gained some excellent experience this season due to injuries and has looked like a mainstay for the future. Made a couple of mistakes in recent big games, so still has a long way to go.
LB: Fran Garcia - Ancelotti is down to the only option at left-back with the injury to Ferland Mendy. Fran Garcia will have his work cut out against Lamine Yamal, which may stop him getting forward, but he must attempt to.
CM: Fede Valverde - With the limited options in midfield due to injuries, Ancelotti will likely play Valverde in midfield. He may change that during the game if Vazquez gets the run around.
CM: Dani Ceballos - Since Ceballos returned from injury, he has made Real Madrid much tougher in the center of midfield. He will need to be at his best against Pedri and co.
RW: Arda Guler - Despite the return of Rodrygo, Guler could get his third consecutive start after impressing against Getafe and Celta Vigo. he scored twice and added an assist in those games.
AM: Jude Bellingham - The Englishman got the winner in the final El Clasico last season, could he do the same again this time? Los Blancos need a top performance from him, which has been missing recently.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian has not scored in the last four La Liga games and would love to end that mini-drought against Barcelona.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe is just two goals from beating the club record for most goals in a debut season. All this while facing criticism from the media for needing to do more.
